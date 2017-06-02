Monday Morning Mailbag: Treadwell's Progress, OTA Standouts, More

Do you have a comment or question? Send it to the vikings.com Mailbag! Every Monday we’ll post several comments and/or questions as part of the vikings.com Monday Morning Mailbag. Although we can’t post every comment or question, we will reply to every question submitted.
After watching the highlights from OTAs, I have seen
-- Theron Merrick
The coaches have given Treadwell an opportunity to win that job and he’s done a good job of taking advantage of that opportunity. There’s no doubt that, for me, Treadwell has been a standout in the first six OTAs. He’s getting a lot of reps with
In your observations of rookie
-- Phillip Taylor
Cook’s main contribution to the offense will be as a runner. I don’t know if he’ll wind up being the lead back at some point this year, but he has all the makings and completely looks the part of a back who can be the lead dog. One of my favorite traits of his is his vision; he seems to be decisive in his cuts and he’s rarely running into blockers or tacklers in practices. The speed with which he’s playing tells me he’s picking up the playbook just fine; he doesn’t look like a guy who is out there thinking too much because he’s overwhelmed by the mental part of the game.
Do you see any surprises so far in camp from the third or even fourth team in terms of players who might make the team based upon what you have seen?
-- Bob Holan
Jacksonville, FL
Take this with a grain of salt because we’ve only had six OTAs and these guys are running around in shorts, not pads. But I’ve been impressed with DE
Since Cordarrelle Patterson has left, are there any rookies who might lead in the competition for the gunner spot on the punt team?
-- Steve Wodke
Woodbury, MN
A question about the competition for a gunner spot on the punt team…Vikings fans are awesome. I love it! Steve is totally dialed into the team with that kind of question in the early part of June. This will be interesting to watch because we’ve seen Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer get creative with his gunners.
What player who was on the roster last year but is not on the roster this year will be the biggest void to fill?
-- Kevin Willier
California
Patterson has been the best kickoff returner in the NFL the last few seasons, so one could argue that position right off the bat. I’d say Captain Munnerlyn in the nickel role and Chad Greenway as a starter at outside LB in the base defense is a big void, too. Given how often defenses are using a sub package in today’s game, I’d argue the nickel CB vacancy is the biggest void to fill, but I’d also argue the Vikings have a great plan/contingency plan in place to fill that void with second-year player Mack Alexander and veteran
With Sam Bradford healthy and Teddy rehabbing, what is the QB2 spot looking like? And QB3 for that matter?
-- Blake Dufner
Richmond, MN